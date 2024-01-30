Virgin Islands Free Press

Altona Lagoon Bridge work begins in St. Croix

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 30, 2024 #Altona Lagoon, #Virgin Islands Department of Public Works (DPW)
CHRISTIANSTED — Work to restore the Altona Lagoon Bridge foundation began on Monday with pile driving operations, the Public Works Department announced.

In a press release, the Public Works Department stated that the work will continue through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and alerted residents to noise caused by the pile hammer. Residents and motorists are being asked to exercise caution while construction is underway.

According to a Major Water Permit application Public Works filed for the project in July 2022, the approximate timeline for completion once foundation work and bridge construction begins is 40 days.

Once complete, the project’s final phase will focus on roadway construction. According to the Public Works application, new safety guardrails and concrete sidewalks will be installed, which the department estimated will take 13 days to finish.

The original Altona Lagoon Bridge and adjacent roadway were damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Public Works closed the bridge and installed a single-lane temporary bridge allowing continued access to the lagoon last May.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

