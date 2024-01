FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Public Works is soliciting proposals from qualified and licensed contractors to complete roadway improvements to Mahogany Road-Ethel McIntosh Memorial Drive on St. Croix.

A pre-bid conference will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:00 am and proposals are due by Wednesday, February 21, 2024 by 10:00 am AST.