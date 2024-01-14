Virgin Islands Free Press

Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boater Todman Davaughn In St. Thomas

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 14, 2024
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Coast Guard air and surface crews searched today for a missing boater between Coki Point Beach and Thatch Cay in St. Thomas.

Missing is Todman Davaughn, 51, who reportedly was ejected from a 30-foot white power boat after the vessel crashed and spun out of control several times.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 emergency operator, who relayed the report from a person who witnessed the incident ashore. Coast Guard watchstanders diverted the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen and a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement to search.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard aircrew deployed a Self-Locating datum marker buoy to receive real time information on the sea-state and currents in the area. A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft forward deployed to Puerto Rico was also launched, while Saint Thomas Rescue teams also responded with a boat, divers, and a drone to help in search.

A friend of Davaughn reportedly towed the vessel back to shore.

As the search continues, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos will be arriving and searching throughout the night.

Anyone who may have information on this case may contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

By John McCarthy

