Help Cops Find Dominican Man Wanted In Kissary Bar Assault On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a native of the Dominican Republic wanted in a bar assault in St. Thomas last month.

Willy Gregorio, age unknown, of Hospital Ground, is wanted in connection to an assault at the Kissary Bar on Gamble Gade on December 30, 2023, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

If you see Gregorio, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5577.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.