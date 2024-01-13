Virgin Islands Free Press

Help Cops Find Dominican Man Wanted In Kissary Bar Assault On St. Thomas

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 12, 2024 #Gamble Gade, #Kissary Bar, #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a native of the Dominican Republic wanted in a bar assault in St. Thomas last month.

Willy Gregorio, age unknown, of Hospital Ground, is wanted in connection to an assault at the Kissary Bar on Gamble Gade on December 30, 2023, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

If you see Gregorio, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5577.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

