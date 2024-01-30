St. Thomas Rescue Saves A Man From Drowning At Sapphire Beach

swim forbidden icon on white background. beware of drowning sign. drowning warning sign. flood warning symbol. flat style.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — St. Thomas Rescue emergency personnel responded quickly to a person drowning at Sapphire Beach at 12:30 p.m. today.

“Our officers were notified by VITEMA control of CPR in progress at Sapphire Beach, St Thomas,” Public Information Officer Chris Watson said. “A medically-trained officer from St Thomas

Rescue arrived on the scene in under four minutes, and provided lifesaving measures along

with bystanders who recovered an unresponsive male from the water.”

The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Service brought two ambulances to the

scene, and a male patient was transferred to Schneider Hospital in critical condition, according to Watson.

“We commend the actions of the bystanders who took action to save a life,” he said. “We have

experienced eighteen water-related fatalities in 2023. I encourage all individuals, and

businesses to know how to perform CPR, and where the nearest AED is located in places they

frequent on a regular basis. This knowledge could save a life.”

