Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

At VIFreep Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News Tourism News

St. Thomas Rescue Saves A Man From Drowning At Sapphire Beach

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 30, 2024 #St. Thomas Rescue
St. Thomas Rescue Saves A Man From Drowning At Sapphire Beachswim forbidden icon on white background. beware of drowning sign. drowning warning sign. flood warning symbol. flat style.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — St. Thomas Rescue emergency personnel responded quickly to a person drowning at Sapphire Beach at 12:30 p.m. today.

“Our officers were notified by VITEMA control of CPR in progress at Sapphire Beach, St Thomas,” Public Information Officer Chris Watson said. “A medically-trained officer from St Thomas
Rescue arrived on the scene in under four minutes, and provided lifesaving measures along
with bystanders who recovered an unresponsive male from the water.”

The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Service brought two ambulances to the
scene, and a male patient was transferred to Schneider Hospital in critical condition, according to Watson.

St. Thomas Rescue Saves A Man From Drowning At Sapphire Beach

Post by the Virgin Islands Free Press on Facebook earlier this afternoon.

“We commend the actions of the bystanders who took action to save a life,” he said. “We have
experienced eighteen water-related fatalities in 2023. I encourage all individuals, and
businesses to know how to perform CPR, and where the nearest AED is located in places they
frequent on a regular basis. This knowledge could save a life.”

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Military News National News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News Territorial Affairs

USACE Commissions Task Force VIPR for Projects in Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

Jan 30, 2024 John McCarthy
At VIFreep Community Affairs St. Thomas News

OBITUARY NOTICE: Rufus Thomas, 87, on St. Thomas

Jan 30, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News

Truck Driver and Passenger Injured When Vehicle Overturns In Mandahl

Jan 30, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

At VIFreep Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News Tourism News

St. Thomas Rescue Saves A Man From Drowning At Sapphire Beach

January 30, 2024 John McCarthy
Military News National News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News Territorial Affairs

USACE Commissions Task Force VIPR for Projects in Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

January 30, 2024 John McCarthy
At VIFreep Community Affairs St. Thomas News

OBITUARY NOTICE: Rufus Thomas, 87, on St. Thomas

January 30, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News

Truck Driver and Passenger Injured When Vehicle Overturns In Mandahl

January 30, 2024 John McCarthy