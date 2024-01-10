USVI Tourism Shines Bright at the 2023- 2024 Crucian Christmas Festival

FREDERIKSTED — The USVI Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals proudly celebrated the conclusion of a successful 2023-2024 Crucian Christmas Festival.

The annual festival, now in its 71st year, began on December 26 in the Frederiksted Village, featuring beloved cultural events, including the Prince, Princess, Dutch, and Duchess Show, Queen Pageant, and Soca Monarch. This year, the Division of Festivals hosted the first-ever Kid Ville event, providing a night dedicated to celebrating the island’s youngest residents.

On December 29th nightly village entertainment began with International Cultural Night and provided seven days of free concerts featuring top local and international acts, including Cool Session, Charlie Aponte, Destra, Nadia Batson, Adam O, Capleton, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Karnage and Dexta Daps.

Crucian cuisine took center stage at the annual Food Fair at the Frederiksted Pier, where patrons could explore everything from patties to seafood. This year, the war of tarts was at an all-time high as guests voted for their favorite between coconut, pineapple, and guava.

From Thursday to Saturday, the streets of Frederiksted were filled with local and visiting revelers for J’ouvert, the Children’s Parade, and the Adult Parade, which brought out a record of attendees and participants adorned in cultural and ornate costumes celebrating the vast, rich Caribbean heritage of the island.

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, shared, “This year’s Crucian Christmas Festival ended a remarkable 2023 for our territory and launched 2024 as a year that is sure to be one filled with continued elevation of the destination.”

“I am proud of the collective efforts of the many members of our community who played a part in ensuring this annual celebration was successful. A special thanks goes to the Division of Festivals, who continue to set new benchmarks, elevating the territory’s festivals and celebrations,” added Commissioner Boschulte.

The twelve-day celebration culminated with a post-parade fireworks display followed by Uber Soca Night at the Frederiksted Village featuring international Afro Beats star Davido and Caribbean Music Awards Soca Performer of the Year Mr. Killa.

“This year’s Crucian Christmas Festival was a full display of the rich and abundant culture of St. Croix, from the pageants to the food fair, J’ouvert to the parades,” adds Ian Turnbull, Director of Festivals.

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ Three Reasons to Fete continues in St Thomas Carnival from April 28- May 5.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.