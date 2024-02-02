2 Puerto Ricans Get Slap On The Wrist From Judge For Trafficking Cocaine At Stumpy Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two of three men who pleaded guilty in the Stumpy Bay cocaine trafficking conspiracy were given light sentences by a federal judge.

Pedro Juan Ramos-Ramirez, 28, and Gerald Albert Cruz, 27, each of Puerto Rico were ordered to serve 48 and 57 months incarceration respectively, followed by four years of supervised release and $100 special assessment each, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert A. Molloy handed down those sentences after the two men were convicted in November for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

According to court documents, on December 29, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations officers interdicted a go-fast vessel operating without navigational lights heading towards Puerto Rico.

As the officer pursued the vessel, the occupants began throwing bails into the ocean. Officers disabled the vessel’s engine forcing it to stop, and later recovered the bales from the ocean which contained 73 bricks of cocaine weighing 75 kilograms.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation (CBP-AMO), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard E. Potter.