Elusive Hermon Hill Shooter Valatina Sanchez Captured In Princess

CHRISTIANSTED — A woman wanted on attempted murder charges in St. Croix turned herself in to police today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Valatina Sanchez, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, aiming and discharging a weapon, and carrying of firearms openly or concealed, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Valatina Sanchez, 30, of St. Croix.

The case began at 8:05 a.m. on January 31 when 911 dispatchers “received several calls regarding a male gunshot victim in the roadway near Queste Verde” condominiums in Hermon Hill, police said.

Detectives obtained information from witnesses who reported seeing Valatina Sanchez shooting the unnamed victim multiple times, according to police.

Responding officers met with the gunshot victim who was then transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

A wanted poster was issued for Sanchez’s arrest later that day with police warning the public that harboring a fugitive was a crime also.

Today at a time police did not identify the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call stating that the wanted woman, Valatina Sanchez, would like to turn herself in, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Officers met Sanchez at a pre-arranged place in Estate Princess, according to Chichester. She was officially detained at that time and declined to make a statement when given the opportunity.

Bail for Sanchez was set in the amount of $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Sanchez is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.

An island-wide search began January 31, but police were unable to find Sanchez until she presented herself to them.