Firefighters battle four-alarm fire in Solberg, but house and shed ‘lost’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Firefighters worked to contain a four-alarm structural fire in Estate Solberg on St. Thomas early Friday afternoon, but the home and a nearby shed were “lost” to the flames.

The distress call came in at 2:04 p.m. and Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services dispatched Hotel Company’s Units 101 and 207 to the scene.

Additional support came from Echo Company’s Unit 113 and Units 205 and 209 from Tango and

Lima, respectively. EMS units 10, 13, and 14 which were “swiftly on the scene to provide critical support,” according to VIFEMS PIO Jonelle-Alexis Jackson.

“Firefighting crews worked diligently upon arrival, employing intensive suppression tactics to

control the blaze and prevent its spread to adjacent structures.” she said. “Thanks to their efforts, the fire was controlled within 30 minutes.

Despite the rapid containment, the house and a shed were lost to the fire. The Fire Prevention unit is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported during this operation,” Jackson added. “We sincerely thank the Suppression, EMS, VIPD and Rescue units for their rapid response and continued dedication to safeguarding the territory.”