Goat Street Shooter Who Escaped Cops In White Mercedes-Benz Surrenders Himself

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Goat Street shooter who escaped police in a white Mercedes-Benz was captured by police after a six-day search on St. Thomas.

Arnold Malone, 48, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 7:40 p.m. on January 28, when Arnold Malone was positively identified by concerned citizens as a person involved in “an altercation” where shots were fired by him near Goat Street in Charlotte Amalie, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Arnold Malone, 48, the accused “Goat Street shooter” on St. Thomas.

Officers attempted a traffic stop of Malone’s vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz bearing temporary license tags, but lost sight of him during a hot pursuit, police said.

The investigation continued. And Special Operations Bureau officers discussed Malone’s case at Roll Call on Friday, according to police. Officers were advised during the meeting to “be on the lookout” for Malone who was last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz.

During the meeting, officers were also advised that Malone had shouted at officers on January 28, that he’s “not going back to jail” and threatened officers before fleeing successfully, police said.

SOB officers on sector patrol at 2:10 p.m. on January 28 began a traffic stop of a white Mercedes-Benz fitting the description of the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.

The operator of the vehicle was positively identified as Arnold Malone, police said. During the traffic stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle and asked Malone to step out, according to police.

“Malone fled the scene at a high rate of speed, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Officers caught up with Malone near the Former Mitchell Motel located on Roebuck Drive, police said.

“Malone again fled from officers at a high speed and nearly struck an officer and collided into the driver side of a marked police truck rendering it undriveable,” according to Freeman.

A reckless Malone also collided with two civilian vehicles while fleeing from police.

During the police chase, for fear of being fired upon, an unnamed VIPD officer fired shots first at Malone, Freeman said.

This case is ongoing and is currently under investigation be the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau.

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at about 3:00 p.m. Malone along with his Attorney turned himself into the V.I. Police Department at the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex.