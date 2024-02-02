Man Bloodies Grandmother and Then Barricades Himself In Bedroom After Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man left his grandmother bloodied and knocking on a neighbor’s door pleading for help after a brutal assault, authorities say.

Roquan Smith, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday when officers from the Mariel C. Newton Command Police Station were dispatched to Anna’s Retreat to investigate an assault, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Roquan Smith, 20, of St. Thomas.

When officers arrived on the scene they spoke to a female who said that she was at home when she heard someone banging on her door, police said.

“The female complainant stated that she went to her porch, saw someone on the ground, and

recognized her neighbor, an elderly female, covered in blood,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “She then immediately notified another neighbor, who called the police.”

The elderly female victim was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Freeman.

Officers attempted to make contact with the victim’s grandson, Smith, but he barricaded himself inside of his bedroom, according to police.

Officers were able to persuade Smith to come out, and he was detained without further incident.

Smith was advised of his rights and given multiple opportunities to provide a statement, but he refused.

Smith was booked, processed, and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-

774-2211 Ext. 5535.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau.