St. Croix Man Shot Dead At Aureo Diaz Heights

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a St. Croix housing project late this afternoon.

Daniel Sanes, 25, was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The murder investigation began at 5:01 p.m. when a concerned citizen called to report an unresponsive male within the Aureo Diaz Heights in Estate Kingshill, according to the VIPD.

The homicide scene at Aureo Diaz Heights today. (Photo by: VIPD)

Officers responded to the crime scene and observed an unresponsive adult male on the ground, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The victim sustained several gunshot wounds about his body,” Chichester said.

If you have any information that could be useful to the police investigation, please call 911. Or you can call Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at: 1-800-222-8477.