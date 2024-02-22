Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting near fire station

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who is a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Richmond last year has been charged.

Malyki Lockhart, 19, was arrested today and charged with first-degree attempted murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on September 10, when 911 dispatchers got reports of shots being fired near the Richmond fire station, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Malyki Lockhart, 19, of St. Croix.

Officers converging on the scene met with a male victim, who told them that as he was walking near the Richmond fire station when a vehicle approached him from behind and a male suspect leaned out of the vehicle and began firing shots at him, police said.

As the Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated the incident, they learned that Malyki Lockhart was operating the vehicle from which the shots were fired, according to police.

On February 14, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Lockhart on a charge of first-degree attempted murder, police said.

A Superior Court judge also authorized a search warrant for Lockhart’s residence at that time, according to police.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Special Operations Bureau executed the search and arrest warrants on Lockhart today.

Lockhart was taken into official custody at that time, booked and processed.

Bail for Lockhart was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Lockhart is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.