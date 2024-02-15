VIDE congratulates spelling bee winners on St. Thomas and St. Croix!

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) proudly congratulates the remarkable students who participated in the District Spelling Bee competitions held on St. Croix and St. Thomas today.

A total of 24 students showcased their exceptional spelling prowess and intellectual acumen as they took to the stage for rounds of competitive spelling. The exciting event brought together students from across both districts, each demonstrating remarkable dedication and determination.

Evan Fahie of Lockhart K-8 School clinched the title of winner for the St. Thomas-St. John District, while Rayan Felix of Free Will Baptist Christian School emerged victorious in the St. Croix District. Both winners are set to advance to the Territorial Competition scheduled for March 19, 2024, on St. Croix, where they will be joined by other district finalists, completing a pool of 12 students competing for the prestigious title of USVI Territorial Champion.

Evan Fahie, the St. Thomas district spelling bee winner.

The St. Croix District Finalists include Chasidy Pickering from Pearl B. Larsen, Joseph Greaux from Eulalie Rivera, Jasem Rahhal from Good Hope Country Day School, J’adora Burke from Ricardo Richards, and Layla Jacobs from St. Patrick’s Catholic School.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas-St. John District Finalists consist of Kaiden Lettsome-Dowe from Antilles, Eli Blash from Moravian, Amera Paul from Calvary Christian, Kashyma Paul, Yvonne Bowsky, and Kwalane Flemming, from the Ulla Muller School.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the students who participated in this esteemed competition. Your passion for learning and your dedication to mastering the intricacies of language are truly commendable. Each participant should be immensely proud of their accomplishments, as they have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all those who witnessed their extraordinary abilities,” said Commissioner Wells-Hedrington.

Ryan Felix the St. Croix district spelling bee winner.

The VIDE expresses gratitude to all schools, teachers, coaches, parents, and guardians who have supported these students. Your unwavering encouragement and guidance have undoubtedly played a significant role in their success. A tremendous thank you is also extended to the Virgin Islands Daily News for their years of sponsorship and continuous support.

As we celebrate the achievements of these talented students, we recognize the importance of education in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. The District Spelling Bee not only highlights the academic achievements of our students but also underscores the value of literacy and communication skills in today’s society. To view additional pictures of the district spelling bee competitions, visit: www.vide.vi.