VIDE gives update on John H. Woodson Junior High and Pearl B. Larsen Elementary

KINGSHILL — The St. Croix District of the Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) announces the resumption of in-person instruction at public schools across the island, except for the Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School.

Primary and secondary public schools on St. Croix will operate according to their regular schedules. Notably, John H. Woodson Jr. High School will welcome students back to campus today, February 12, 2024, marking its reopening since its closure in October 2023.

Students attending the Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School will continue to receive virtual instruction on Monday, February 12th, and Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, while the campus continues to undergo deep cleaning protocols following an electrical fire in the administrative office.

VIDE Officials are diligently preparing the Pearl B. Larsen campus for the return of students and faculty on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, prioritizing the health and well-being of all individuals.

In anticipation of students’ return to John H. Woodson (JHW) School, VIDE Officials and the JHW School Leadership Team conducted a campus walk-through for the JHW PTA Executive Board members and members of the 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands. The walk-through video is available for viewing on the Virgin Islands Department of Education YouTube page and can also be accessed here: https://youtu.be/Yy1bPkO5eRs

Additionally, VIDE Officials led Senators of the 35th Legislature on a tour of the St. Croix Educational Complex H.S. and the St. Croix Central H.S. Recently, on January 31st, a public hearing was held regarding the proposed federally funded demolition and reconstruction of St. Croix Central High School. An animation rendering of the new St. Croix Central H.S. site can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/592406085/35170af4dc?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=21613201

It is important to note that all public schools in the St. Thomas-St. John District have been open and operating on their regular schedules since February 8, 2024.