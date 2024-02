CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Port Authority announced a change to a Royal Caribbean cruise ship’s arrival time in St. Thomas.

The Wonder of the Seas will still berth in Crown Bay at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal tomorrow morning, according to VIPA.

The 6,988-passenger cruise ship will arrive at 9:00 a.m. and depart at 9:00 p.m., the authority said.

VIPA made the announcement on social media this afternoon, including on X.