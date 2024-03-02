2 beachgoers injured in shooting at Coki Point

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two men were injured in a shooting at Coki Point beach late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement personnel responded to the Schneider Hospital at 5:00 p.m., after two unidentified gunshot victims were reported by SRMC hospital staff, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Based on the information provided by the victims, earlier on the same day, “there was an altercation between two individuals on Coki Point beach,” according to the VIPD.

“During the altercation, one of the two individuals discharged gunshots, which left two males injured,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “One of the victims sustained five gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and another sustained a single gunshot wound to his right foot.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5577, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546, the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506, 911 or the completely anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

The Virgin Islands Police Department assures the public that all tips it gets will be held in the strictest of confidence and tipsters can remain anonymous.