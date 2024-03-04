Human Services Announces Reopening of Mars Hill Location in Frederiksted

FREDERIKSTED — The Division of Family Assistance and Medicaid is pleased to announce the reopening of its Mars Hill, Frederiksted location on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM. Following the completion of necessary maintenance work and internal preparations, we are ready to resume normal operations and serve our community.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and appreciate your patience and

understanding during this time,” DHS said. “Our team has worked diligently to ensure that our facility is fully operational and ready to provide efficient and accessible services to our valued clients.”

DHS said they “look forward to welcoming you back starting Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.”

The Department of Human Services (VIDHS) exists to provide social services to members in our

community with diverse needs.

In times of national uncertainty and hardship we act as a safety-net and exist to inspire hope and empower change through non-judgmental, quality delivery of needed services and resources.

