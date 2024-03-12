Man charged with smashing gas station windows

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after smashing several new windows at Giant Gas station, according to Superior Court records.

The man, Joseph Allen, also known as Shamoi Davis, was charged with destruction of property and jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.

Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $1,000, and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by the V.I. Health Department to determine whether he “is a danger to himself and others,” according to the record of proceeding.

The case began at around 4:24 p.m. Monday, when police responded to the area of Giant Gas after reports of a man smashing windows at the business, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.

The manager said the suspect was seen on surveillance video breaking four windows and a gas pump, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage. The gas station recently reopened after a renovation.

Officers located Allen and placed him under arrest, but he was “unable to be processed,” according to the fact sheet.