Peter’s Rest traffic stop yields assault rifle, ammunition

CHRISTIANSTED — Special Operations Bureau officers arrested a St. Croix man after finding an AR-15-style assault rifle and rounds of ammunition in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Peter’s Rest on Friday.

Naleem Brown, 18, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began as SOB officers were on patrol in Peter’s Rest near the Cool Out Bar when a gray Acura TSX was observed being operated without a front license plate affixed to the front bumper and an expired registration sticker displayed on the front windshield, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Naleem Brown, 18, on St. Croix.

A traffic stop and search of the vehicle was conducted, police said.

“As a result of the search, a high-powered assault rifle with a 60 rounds capacity drum magazine, a Glock 42 .380 Caliber handgun with an extended magazine, two additional .380 magazines, two ski masks and gloves were recovered from inside of the vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Brown was in the company of two male minors at the time of the traffic stop, according to Chichester.

Bail for Brown was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Brown is scheduled for an advice of rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.

The two male minors were also arrested with Brown. The minors’ custodial status could not be determined by publication time.

