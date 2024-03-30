What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024? See Kmart, PriceSmart, Walgreens hours

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — If the Easter bunny is still looking for basket stuffers, they better hop to it. Many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Easter is a Christian holiday, and also an occasion for dyed eggs and chocolate bunnies left by an illusive rabbit.

The day Easter is observed is determined by a calendar calculation involving the moon. This year the holiday lands on Sunday, March 31.

Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.

Is Kmart open on Easter?

Yes, locations on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be open on Easter.

Is PriceSmart open on Easter?

Yes, its location on St. Thomas will be open on Easter.

Is Pueblo open on Easter?

Yes, supermarket locations on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be open on Easter.

Is Walgreens open on Easter?

Yes, its Anna’s Retreat location will be open on Easter, but check the website for hours of operation.