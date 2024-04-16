AMBER ALERT! Help Cops Find Missing Minor

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a minor who is missing on St. Thomas.

Assata Craig, 12, of Contant, was reported missing by her family, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Craig was last seen on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, at the Michael J. Kirwin Terrace Housing Community, according to the VIPD. She was wearing short blue pants and a blouse.

Assata is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If you see Assata Craig, please notify 911 or the Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5541, 340- 715-5540 or 340-626-0759.