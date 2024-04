CHRISTIANSTED – The Virgin Islands Department of Health said that its offices territory-wide will close at 12 p.m. today, April 5, 2024, to allow for employee participation in activities related to the observance of National Public Health Week.

All offices will resume normal operations on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Virgin Islands Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said she “thanks the public for its patience and understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience today’s closure may cause.”