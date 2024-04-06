Man drowns at Sugar Beach in Golden Rock

CHRISTIANSTED — A snowbird drowned at Sugar Beach Condominiums in Golden Rock after attempting to swim ashore, authorities said.

At about 10:00 a.m. Thursday, a man and his two friends were snorkeling in the beach area near the condos. While swimming in the water, Charles Swanson Bowlin, 56, told one of his friends that he was not feeling well.

Bowlin began to swim back to shore. His friend stated he scanned the water and became worried when he couldn’t see Bowlin, according to the police report.

Sugar Beach Condominiums in Golden Rock on St. Croix.

Both friends then started looking for Bowlin, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, 911 was notified that Bowlin was missing, which led the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the Virgin Islands Police Department’s marine unit to search for him. His friends later found him underwater, the police report stated.

The victim was positively identified by his spouse.

The couple hails from Chuckey, Tennessee, according to social media.