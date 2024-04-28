Man shot ‘multiple times’ at Calquohoun bar expected to survive

KINGSHILL — A man shot “multiple times” at a Calquohoun bar on Saturday is expected to survive, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to Frontline Bar and Food regarding shots fired on Saturday, according to the VIPD.

“An investigation conducted by detectives revealed that there was an exchange of gunfire among

some males, which resulted in one male sustaining multiple shots about the body,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The unnamed victim was transported to the Juan Luis Hospital by private vehicle, according to Chichester.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, however, he is in stable condition,” she said.

This case remains under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call 911, CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.