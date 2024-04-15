Petite Princess, Princess and Junior Miss Carnival Queen crowned after six-hour pageant

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Air horns and cheers erupted at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports & Fitness Center on Saturday as three girls were crowned St. Thomas Carnival’s newest royalty after six hours of Prince and Princess pageantry.

The first official Carnival event was filled with tributes to female culture bearers and the requisite dose of bling as the contenders sparkled in their outfits, strutted on stage, and thrilled the audience with their talents and public- speaking abilities.

By the end of the lengthy show, Keemayah Ford, 5, was named Petite Princess; Jazmine Samuel, 10, was named Princess and Ne’Keya Fraser, 14, was named Junior Miss Queen of St. Thomas Carnival. Last year’s Prince, Kriston Ward, will continue his reign this year, according to a pageant official who cited the lack of contestants.

“It feels amazing,” Fraser said after her win. “I had a very big and amazing support system that made it so much easier. Thank you to everyone that supported me throughout this whole journey. I love you all.”

Samuel said she felt “good” about the show, and Ford said she was “happy” about the trophies and crown.

“My favorite part of the show was my dad came, my dancing, and when I answered the questions,” Ford said.

During the new Sweet & Dandy, It’s My Favorite Candy segment, M&Ms, peppermints, and gummy bears took center stage as the young girls appealed to the audience’s sweet tooth.

The Talent category highlighted the contestants’ skills, which ranged from performing hoop and twirling routines, to playing saxophone, piano, xylophone, and steel pan. Princess contestant Kaysiah Charleswell drew rousing screams for her performance dedicated to her late father and former Jam Band musician Kelly “Pupa Kelly” Charleswell, with the songs “Superheroes” and “More Fire.”

Ford, dressed in a white bamboula outfit — complete with pantalettes — evoked the memory of the late Mary-Ann Christopher, who was responsible for reviving the bamboula and starting a dance group at the Joseph Gomez Elementary School.

During the Creative Cultural Wear with a Madras Flair segment, Amiah Motta was regal in a black and white ballgown fashioned into a madras pattern that was created using pages of The Daily News. The headpiece and dress sleeves were accentuated in red as she paid tribute to founding editors J. Antonio Jarvis and Ariel Melchior Sr.

The Rip the Runway segement highlighted professional wear, including the style of a designer ready to walk down the aisle in a madras wedding dress, to an aspiring cosmetologist, prepared to treat a mannequin’s hair on stage.

And, in theOn-Stage Interview segment, participants responded to queries ranging from their thoughts on banning TikTok to how they would deal with bullying.

In the Petite Princess category, Ford won Miss Intellect and Miss Photogenic. She also won the It’s Carnival Baby! Promotional Speech, the Creative Island Doll Dress with a Cultural Flair, and the Viya’s People’s Choice Award. Nahkiya Jeffers, who was first runner-up, also won the It’s A Barbie World, Four Season Wear as well as Best Evening Wear.

In the Princess contest, Samuel won Miss Photogenic and Best Evening Wear. She also won for the Best VI Promotional Speech: Welcome to the Virgin Islands, Best Candy Couture, and Best Creative Cultural Wear with Madras Flair, as well as the Viya’s People’s Choice Award. Charles, who was first runner-up, won Best Talent while Motta, who was second runner-up, won Miss Intellect.

And in the Junior Miss Queen competition, Fraser won Miss Intellect, Miss Photogenic and Best Evening Wear while D’Nae Todman, who was first runner-up, won Best Talent, Best Virgin Islands Promotional Speech: Welcome to the Virgin Islands, Best Talent and the Viya’s People’s Choice Award.

All seven contestants who competed on Saturday won the title of Miss Cooperative.

By AYESHA MORRIS/V.I. Daily News