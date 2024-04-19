Search of armed robbery suspect’s crash pad nets loaded gun, ammunition, drugs

CHRISTIANSTED — An authorized search of an armed robbery suspect’s living space turned up a loaded gun, ammunition and drugs early Thursday morning.

Darnley N. Petersen, 22, of St. Croix, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Special Operation Bureaus members executed a search warrant and two arrest warrants on Darnley N. Petersen at a family member’s home at 6:19 a.m., according to the VIPD.

The warrants were issued in connection to a an armed robbery incident and an incident of reckless endangerment that occurred on different dates and locations, police said.

The armed robbery occurred on January 26, 2024, by Valmy Thomas Sporting Goods, where Petersen, along with two others, robbed an adult at gunpoint, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The reckless endangerment incident occurred on March 1, 2024, on Prince Street in Christiansted, where the shooting was captured on surveillance camera, “clearly showing Mr. Petersen firing his firearm while others were present,” according to Chichester.

“The search warrant was executed, and during the search of the dwelling, a fully loaded firearm with a loaded extended magazine was recovered along with marijuana,” she said.

At the conclusion of the search, Petersen, was arrested and taken into official custody without incident.

Bail for Peterson at $75,000 for the robbery and $50,000 for reckless endangerment.

In a prepared statement released by police, they did not indicated Peterson’s current disposition.