St. Thomas man shot in Simmonds Alley

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police say they’re searching for an individual who shot a man on St. Thomas late Monday night.

The case began at 10:25 p.m., when Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives responded

to the Schneider Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was around Simmonds Alley when he heard several

gunshots fired causing him to run for cover,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “When he stopped, he realized that he was struck receiving a gunshot wound to the body by an unknown suspect.”

The unidentified victim was transported to the St. Thomas hospital in a private vehicle for treatment, according to Freeman.

The VIPD’s CIB is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information related to a shooting that occurred Monday night in the area of Kronprindsens Gade and Ulke Gade, commonly called Simmonds Alley.

If you have information that could be helpful to police you are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211. You can also call 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD has assures the public that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence. Tipsters can remain anonymous throughout the process.