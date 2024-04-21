Two killed in single-car crash on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two people are dead following a single-car accident just after midnight Tuesday on Weymouth Rhymer Highway on St. Thomas, St. Thomas Rescue reported.

St. Thomas Rescue was notified of the crash at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday by the Virgin Territorial Emergency Management Agency, which reported that people were said to be trapped in the vehicle, Public Information Officer Chris Watson said.

Upon arrival at the scene, medical personnel determined that the occupants of the car were dead, and St. Thomas Rescue, the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Virgin Islands Police Department teamed up to free the victims by mechanical means, according to the press release.

The accident happened when a silver Acura TSX traveling east on Weymouth Rhymer Highway between New Herrnhut Road and the Donoe Bypass lost control and climbed the embankment of the shoulder of the eastbound lane, police said.

The right side of the vehicle then struck a tree, causing injuries to the driver and the passenger, according to police.

Next of kin identified the driver as Vernon Ferris, 28, and the passenger as Tiniesha Smith, 29.