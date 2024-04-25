VIPA hires company to rebuild tender landing pier on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Construction materials have arrived to rebuild the tender landing pier at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Port Authority said today.

The damaged pier was primarily used by cruise excursions, dive boat operators and local fishermen, according to VIPA.

“The tender pier also served as an auxiliary landing for the tendering of cruise passengers,” VIPA said on Facebook.

The Port Authority has hired Eleven Construction to build a new 80-foot-long by 50-foot-wide pier to replace the damaged structure.

