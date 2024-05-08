Health Department closes offices on St. Thomas due to lack of electricity

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VI Department of Health is advising the public that some of its St. Thomas offices will close at 11 a.m. today due to power outages.

Offices that will close at 11 a.m. today include Environmental Health and Vital Records and Statistics (VRS) located at the John Moorehead Complex, and Behavioral Health located at Barbel Plaza Complex.

VRS, which normally opens to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, is announcing that it will adjust its schedule and open on Thursday, May 9, 2024, to provide services.

Next week VRS will resume the regular operating schedule and will be open to the public every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm excluding holidays.

The Department of Health apologizes for any inconveniences the public may experience during this temporary closure.