Help cops find grand larceny suspect on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a theft suspect wanted on St. Thomas.

Charles S. Dennis, also known as “Dennis S. Charles,” 38, is wanted for a grand larceny that took place on Crystal Gade in Charlotte Amalie on May 5, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Dennis is a black male with brown eyes and black hair and a brown complexion, according to the VIPD.

The suspect lists his address as Jamaica, Queens, New York, but police do not know where he was born.

If you see Charles S. Dennis, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to please notify 911, the Chief’s Office or Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.