Help cops find missing woman on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help tonight to find a missing woman on St. Croix.

Belinda Flannery, 54, of Tampa, Florida, is actively being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Flannery was last seen wearing a bathing suit with a tank top and shorts over it.

Belinda is a Caucasian female with blue eyes and short brown hair. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The missing woman was wearing flip flops when last seen and is known to frequent the Estate Shoys and Chenay Bay areas of St. Croix.

Flannery has a distinguishing mark — a tattoo on her lower middle back.

If you see Belinda Flannery, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or 340-778-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.