Help police find missing minor on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Thomas.

Jahmiah Jeffers, 16, was last seen in Anna’s Retreat wearing an Ivanna Eudora Kean High School uniform on Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Jeffers is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you see Jahmiah Jeffers, or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5541 or 340-626-0759.

Police reported Jahmiah Jeffers found at 11:40 a.m. on Facebook.