Man enters plea deal in 2019 attempted murder case tied to bar shooting

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix suspect in a 2019 attempted murder case has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge, court records show.

Jamarie Grigg, 31, was arrested during a raid that occurred on October 5, 2019, at a home in Catherine’s Rest. The raid was part of an initiative police dubbed “Operation Cool Out” in connection with a July 19, 2019, shooting at the Cool Out Bar in Peter’s Rest in which a victim was shot in the chest.

Police obtained arrest and search warrants for the home in Catherine’s Rest, and officers confiscated five firearms and a bulletproof vest from the home. Shots were fired as officers entered, leaving one with “visible injuries” after being grazed by a bullet, according to the police arrest log. The injured officer was treated and released from Luis Hospital.

VIPD mug shot of Jamarie Grigg, 31, of St. Croix.

Three of the suspects in the Cool Out Bar shooting were in the home at the time, Kaleem Fleming, Erick Acosta, and Mario Magras. A fourth suspect, Reynaldo Philbert Jr., who was 24 at the time, later turned himself in to police.

According to court records, charges were dismissed against Fleming and Magras in April 2023, Acosta pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession, and charges are still pending against Philbert, who is scheduled to appear in court again in September.

Five children and four other adults were also in the home during the raid, according to police.

Grigg and three others — Ana Magras, Flavel Magras, and Melanie Adames, were initially charged with first-degree assault and related crimes. That was later upgraded to first-degree attempted murder, which carries a possible 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors dismissed all charges against Adams and Ana Magras in February 2021, and charges are still pending against Flavel Magras, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Grigg signed a deal with prosecutors, under which he will plead guilty to a single count of possession or sale of ammunition, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years and a fine of not more than $10,000.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss all remaining charges, and recommend a sentence of three years’ probation and a $500 fine.