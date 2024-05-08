Man stole $1,000 worth of items from Home Depot then tried to fly off island

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man accused of stealing $1,000 in items from Home Depot in January was detained at the St. Thomas airport Tuesday before he could board a flight going off island.

Larry Joseph Webbe, was arrested and charged with grand larceny (aiding and abetting) and buying, receiving or possessing stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on On January 26, 2024, when the Economic Crime Unit began investigating a criminal complaint filed by the Home Depot on Donoe Road in St. Thomas.

VIPD mug shot of Larry Joseph Webbe on St. Thomas.

“The complainant on behalf of Home Depot stated that a former employee allowed persons to walk out of the store with unpaid merchandise,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “Investigation revealed that Larry Webbe was identified as one of the individuals who benefited

by receiving unpaid merchandise.”

Webbe was interviewed by investigators on February 22, when he admitted knowing the cashier of Home Depot and acknowledged that the items were valued over one thousand dollars, according to Freeman.

The suspect also admitted that he paid only $28.93 and “he chose not to return the items because he did not want the Home Depot employee to get in trouble,” she added.

On May 7, 2024, Webbe was detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Cyril E. King International Airport. That day, he was turned over to the Economic Crime Unit detectives.

Bail for Webbe’s was set at $20,000 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was transported to the Richard N. Callwood Command where he was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed/

Webbe was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled in Superior Court for today.

Meanwhile, one reader said he saw the law enforcement action when it took place at the Cyril E. King Airport on Tuesday.

“This is crazy because I was going thru TSA when I see them put he in the room.” Kamal Caines said. “I thought he was getting searched.”