Police investigate woman’s claim of domestic violence by her boyfriend

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are investigating an assault case after officers were contacted about a woman who was punched n the head, neck and shoulders on St. Thomas.

The case began at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified that a 26-year-old female was assaulted by her boyfriend, according to the VIPD.

The female victim, who would only speak to a detective, stated that she and her boyfriend,

were at her residence having a conversation in her bedroom, police said.

The female victim stated that at one point in the conversation, “her boyfriend became angry and began punching her in the head, neck, and shoulder multiple times,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

“The female victim sustained injuries to her body and declined medical treatment,” Freeman said. “The female victim expressed extreme fear for her safety, the safety of her two children, cousin, and her mother.”

This case is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5536, 340- 715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief.