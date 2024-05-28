Relative charged with unlawful sexual contact with a minor

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is accused of having unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Adrian Pinto, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 7:35 p.m. on May 23, when an adult female, along with a minor female filed a police report at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station about an unlawful sexual contact incident involving the minor and an adult relative, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Adrian Pinto, 28, of St. Croix.

A detective with the Domestic Violence Unit investigating the case stated that “Adrian Pinto began to inappropriately touch the minor victim, shortly after he moved into the house,” police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau met with Pinto on Saturday after he had moved out of the victim’s residence once the complaint was made, according to police.

Pinto was taken into official custody at that time, booked and processed.

The suspect was remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.