Safari van man arrested for exposing himself to 4 female passengers on ride

CHARLOTTE AMLIE — A St. Thomas man was charged after allegedly exposing himself to four female passengers during a taxi ride.

Coulav Swan, 51, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful sexual contact and obscene and indecent exposure, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when four female victims made contact with police after riding a safari van at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024, according to the VIPD.

The first female complainant stated that while getting into the Safari contact was made with a tall black male wearing a black shirt and jeans pants who sat up partially and thrusted himself on her while she passed to get to her seat., police said.

THE MOUSE THAT ROARED: Coulav Swan, 51, of St. Thomas.

The female stated that the male’s behavior became worst after she sat down; he began rubbing her thigh repeatedly and tried to place his arm around her shoulder.

“While on the Safari several persons observed the suspect engaged in lewd behavior,” the VIPD said on Facebook.

Investigation revealed that the suspect in this matter was Coulav Swan, police said.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 1:24 p.m., Coulav Swan was transported to the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Upon his arrival Swan was read his constitutional rights and consented to an interview where he admitted to several allegations from that day in question.

Swan was placed under arrest and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections under a bail of $35,000.00. He was charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact and Obscene and Indecent Exposure.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or Det. S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.