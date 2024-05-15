Suspect gets attempted murder charge after ‘attacking’ officer mediating domestic violence incident

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with attempted murder and related charges after allegedly attacking a police officer in the middle of a domestic violence disturbance.

Joseph Anthony Ramirez, 37, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at024, at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, when the 911 dispatchers received reports of a domestic disturbance at Candido Guadalupe Terrace, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Joseph A. Ramirez, 37, of St. Croix.

When the initial responding officer arrived, they were informed by the victim that her partner,

Joseph Ramirez had damaged property in her apartment, police said.

While the officer was investigating the situation, Ramirez entered the home and assaulted the responding officer, according to police.

“The complainant, along with a good Samaritan aided the officer, however Ramirez assaulted the officer again, this time causing injury,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Additional officers traveled to assist and were able to subdue Ramirez and place him under arrest.”

Ramirez was immediately taken into official custody. He was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Ramirez was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transported to the Golden Grove prison and remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.

Ramirez is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.