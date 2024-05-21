UVI conducting an active shooter exercise at its St. Croix campus tomorrow

FREDERIKSTED — A Mass Casualty Exercise has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix, UVI’s Medical Simulation Center announced Monday.

The Center, in partnership with Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Police Department, is staging the exercise in observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week 2024.

The drill will simulate an active shooter scenario that will include realistic sounds, simulated patients, special effects moulage makeup, as well as coordinated VIPD and FEMS response, the news release news said.

Simulated gun shots will begin the drill at 2:30 p.m., and the VIPD will simulate an armed assailant on campus, creating simulated casualties and the need for activation of the EMS chain of survival.

“This exercise is aimed at improving active shooter scenario preparedness for V.I. FEMS, students and staff on the UVI’s Sheen Campus, and the whole community,” said Charlene Navarro, executive director of the Medical Simulation Center.

The exercise aims to demonstrate correct procedures for neutralizing an armed assailant and treating injured victims, the release said.

The Health Department and UVI’s Counseling Services will be onsite to provide mental health services during the exercise.

The public is invited to observe the event from designated areas.