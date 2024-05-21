St. Croix MCH, Community Health Clinics temporarily relocate to UVI’s campus

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health’s Maternal, Child Health and Community Health clinics on St. Croix are temporarily relocating its operations to the University of the Virgin Islands campus while its offices at the former Caribe Home Center undergoes repairs and maintenance.

Beginning tomorrow through May 31, 2024, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the clinics will provide limited services at rooms NWW102 and NWW103 located near to the Great Hall on the Albert Sheen Campus of the University of the Virgin Islands.

Limited services include:

Immunization clearances, new and duplicate cards and exemptions at the MCH Clinic.

Refills and referrals at the Community Health Clinic. Clients are encouraged to walk with all medications.

For more information, please call the MCH Clinic at 340-244-0016 and the Community Health Clinic at 340-718-1311.

The Department of Health said it “apologizes for any inconveniences the public may experience during this temporary relocation.”