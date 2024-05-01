VIPD issues Silver Alert for Euranie Lambert

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Silver Alert has been issued for Euranie Lambert, 77, who was last seen leaving the Lucinda Millin Home on Friday afternoon to go to the store, Virgin Islands Police said on Facebook this afternoon.

Lambert is described as a 5-foot-tall Caucasian female with short, salt-and-pepper curly hair.

The VIPD first issued the alert for Lambert on Sunday.

SILVER ALERT: for Euranie M. Lambert, 77, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

When the police search didn’t turn up any leads, they turned to social media today.

Lambert was last seen at the Lucinda Millin Home in Charlotte Amalie on April 26 at 5:00 p.m., according to the VIPD.

Police urged anyone with information to call 9-1-1; the VIPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449; or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.