2 dead, 2 injured after 4 men shot while playing dominoes in Frangipani: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Police have named the two people who died after a shooting that took place while men were playing dominoes in Frangipani on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted to the discharging of shots in Frangipani by the ShotSpotter system at 6:59 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Shortly thereafter received a call regarding a gunshot victim.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau Major Crimes Unit’s preliminary investigation revealed that there were four males playing dominoes on the porch of a Frangipani residence, when two males entered the property and fired shots at the four males with assault rifles, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

REST IN PEACE: Ray Stevens of Christiansted on Facebook.

“The two males exited the property, then got into a SUV and left the area,” Chichester added. “As a result of the discharging of shots two males succumbed to their injuries and were identified by their next of kin as 27-year-old Keshawn Kirby, Jr. and 29-year-old Ray Vincent Stevens..”

A third injured male was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for his injuries and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The fourth injured man received minor injuries from glass debris; however, he refused to assist in the investigation of the murder of his friends, according to police.

This case is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact 911, CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.