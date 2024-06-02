2 men accused of gang raping hotel guest

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two St. Thomas men are accused of luring a hotel guest to their apartment and then gang raping her there, authorities said.

Shaquille Adrian Cruz-Rosario and Roger Luis Perez-Velasquez were arrested and charged with first-degree rape and unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 2:39 p.m. Monday, when officers were dispatched to the adults-only Pink Palm Hotel in Charlotte Amalie to investigate a sexual assault involving a guest, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Shaquille Adrian Cruz-Rosario of St. Thomas

The victim in this matter stated that she met the suspects on a trip she took earlier in the year while staying at the hotel, police said.

The victim stated that on May 31, 2024; while visiting the suspects at their home, she was

sexually assaulted by each man, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the suspects involved in this matter are Shaquille Cruz and Roger Luis Perez-Velasquez, police said.

Cruz-Rosario and Perez-Velasquez consented to an interview at 7:54 p.m. Monday and then taken into official custody, according to police.

VIPD mug shot of Roger Luis Perez-Velasquez of St. Thomas.

The two men were were then booked and processed.

Bail for Cruz-Rosario and Perez-Velasquez was set at $100,000.00 each. Unable to post bail, each man was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Cruz-Rosario and Perez-Velasquez are scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.