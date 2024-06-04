Man accused of forging police records to gain employment

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is accused of forging police records in order to gain employment with a government agency.

Kishsion Thomas, 37. was arrested and charged with forgery, filing or recording forged instruments, and fraudulent claims upon the government, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on May 6, 2024, when the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into a forgery complaint filed by a representative of the Virgin Islands Police against Thomas, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kishsion Thomas, 37, of St. Croix

“The investigation revealed that Kishsion Thomas presented forged VIPD record and traffic records to the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority in order to obtain employment by avoiding the disclosure of his criminal and traffic records to the Human Resources Department,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit, located Kishsion Thomas at the Waste Management Authority office at the Anguilla Landfill at 9:35 a.m. Monday and placed him under arrest, according to Chichester.

Thomas was advised of his Miranda Rights, but declined to sign the document and invoked his Fifth Amendment Right against self-incrimination, police said. He was booked and processed.

Bail for Thomas was set at $5,500.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.