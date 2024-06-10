Former Tourism Commissioner Pamela Richards Dies At Age 65

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Pamela C. Richards on May 23, 2024, at the age of 65.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur A. Richards; mother, Myrna T. Richards; and brother, Arthur Anthony Richards; and sister-in-law, Karen Smith Richards.

Pamela is survived by her brother, Duane L. Richards; sister-in-law, Dr. Gillian Richards; nephews, Duane Richards II and Quentin A. Richards; special cousin, Willis C. Todmann, and close friends Theodora Morehead, Susan Penn, Danny Coughlin; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

REST IN PEACE: Pamela C. Richards on St. Croix

Arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Frederiksted, St. Croix. Interment will follow in the Frederiksted Cemetery.

