Help police find missing minor on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Thomas.

A missing minor alert was issued for 14-year-old Teran Hercules by the Virgin Islands Police Department this morning.

Teran was last seen about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Agnes Fancy neighborhood on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Hercules is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a dark complexion. He stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you see Teran Hercules, or know his whereabouts, please notify 911 or the Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5541 or 340-626-0759.