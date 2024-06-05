Paul ‘Bogus’ Girard ‘and lawless, reckless, cruel and merciless gang’ get life sentences

FREDERIKSTED — Paul Girard, 36, of St. Croix and three members of his violent criminal enterprise were sentenced to ten separate terms of life in prison for their roles in a racketeer influenced and corrupt organization (RICO), U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

“A reign of unspeakable terror was unleashed in this territory by Girard and his enterprise.

Murders, robberies, assaults, gun violence, kidnappings, all ordered by Girard while he was

incarcerated. Many lives have been affected by this senseless violence, but the life sentences issued by the court send a strong message that our system of justice works, and anyone who commits these heinous crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”, U.S. Attorney Smith said.

Paul “Bogus” Girard, 36, of St. Croix.

According to court documents and evidence produced at trial, Girard, also known as

“Bogus”, was the leader of the gang. In that role, Girard ordered shootings against rival gang

members, as well as individuals he believed had stolen from or otherwise disrespected the gang.

Girard planned several armed robberies that his crew executed, including those at several jewelry

stores located in St. Thomas. Most of the criminal activity was orchestrated by Girard from prison,

where he was serving sentences for multiple prior criminal convictions.

Tyler Eugene, also known as “Lucc”, 26, of St. Croix, committed acts of violence on behalf

of the gang and at Girard’s direction, including murdering Juan Encarnacion, III, a rival gang

member, outside a convenience store. Kareem Harry, also known as “Crumbull”, 36, of St. Croix,

participated in the murder of Eddie Harriette, Jr. who was believed to have stolen money from the

Girard gang, and separately set up the shooting death of Jermaine Williams, a member of a rival

gang led by Ivan James, outside of Williams’ child’s day care center.

Six additional defendants, all of St. Croix except for Wayne Bellille, of St. Thomas, have pleaded guilty to various racketeering charges and have been sentenced.

Below is each defendant’s sentence for the following convictions:

The FBI San Juan Field Office’s St. Thomas and St. Croix Resident Agencies and Virgin Islands Police Department investigated the case. This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation and was prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Christopher Taylor and Marie Zisa of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Human Rights and Special Prosecution Sections, and Assistant United States Attorney Meredith Edwards, formerly of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands