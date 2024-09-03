3 men charged in Velvet Haze nightclub shooting that killed Estate Hope resident

CHRISTIANSTED — Two St. Croix men were each charged with the murder of an Estate Hope man at a Christiansted town nightclub in July. A third suspect faces an illegal gun charge.

Jared Dover, 22, and Jamar Ayala, 19, were each arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Kaden Durand, who was also shot that night, was only charged with the illegal possession of a firearm at this time, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jared Dover, 22, of St. Croix.

The case began at 12:27 a.m. on July 27, 2024, when 911 dispatchers sent officers to investigate a discharging of shots that occurred in Christiansted Town near the Velvet Haze Lounge, police said.

It was later relayed over the police radio that 911 received reports of multiple gunshot victims at that location, according to police.

When detectives responded to the scene, they learned that one of the victims had already succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“Investigation into this homicide revealed that Jamar Ayala, Jared Dover, and Kaden Durand shot multiple victims on July 27, 2024, and during their reckless act, they killed Michael Jermaine “Pappy” Edwards Jr., 25, of Estate Hope,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

REST IN PEACE: Michael Jermaine “Pappy” Edwards, Jr., 25, of Estate Hope in St. Croix.

This case was filed at the Virgin Islands Attorney General’s Office, and a judge of the Superior

Court issued multiple search and arrest warrants.

Bail for Jamar Ayala and Jared Dover was set at $1,000,000.00. Bail for Kaden Durand was set at $50,000.00.

On September 19, 2024, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau executed the search warrants for the homes of Kaden Durand, Jamar Ayala, and Jared Dover, according to police.

VIPD mug shot of Jamar Ayala, 19, of St. Croix.

During the search of Kaden Durand’s residence, a firearm and ammunition were seized and

secured for evidence, police said.

A semi-automatic handgun with a full automatic converter chip was found in the bedroom closet in plain view, according to police.

Both occupants, Shantel Torres, age 24 and Kaden Durand, age 19 were arrested and charged with the possession of the firearm, police said.

Their bail at that time was set, as per the chart, at $50,000.00.

VIPD mug shot of Kaden Durand, 19, of St. Croix.

During the search of Ayala’s residence, a large amount of different caliber ammunition and firearm paraphernalia were seized, according to police. He was arrested and charged with possession of

ammunition. As per the bail chart, Ayala’s bail was set at $5,000.00 on those charges.